Analyzing China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) and China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A China Construction Bank 24.10% 10.44% 0.84%

Dividends

Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. China Construction Bank pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.73 billion 1.29 $339.39 million N/A N/A China Construction Bank $194.39 billion 1.10 $47.00 billion $3.63 4.73

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Burberry Group and China Construction Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 1 2 1 1 2.40 China Construction Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Burberry Group beats China Construction Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter transaction services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

