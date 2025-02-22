Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($20.21) to GBX 2,400 ($30.32) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($35.38) to GBX 2,500 ($31.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($26.09) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,176.43 ($27.50).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,825.71 ($23.07) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,567.50 ($19.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,425 ($30.64). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,708.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,775.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of £22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

