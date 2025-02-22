Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($20.21) to GBX 2,400 ($30.32) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($35.38) to GBX 2,500 ($31.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($26.09) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,176.43 ($27.50).
Get Our Latest Report on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Stock Performance
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.