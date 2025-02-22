Anyswap Price Tops $5.13 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $95.65 million and approximately $26.51 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00005313 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96,380.28 or 0.99798655 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,022.08 or 0.99427753 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 5.06662937 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $54.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

