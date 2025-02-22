Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires Shares of 2,429 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 196,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,262 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 274,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 279,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 135,802 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NSSC stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $901.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

