Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $72,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP raised its position in TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,835.20. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

View Our Latest Report on TMDX

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.