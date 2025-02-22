Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 463 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agilysys by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

AGYS stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 1,870 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $250,598.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,082.09. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,156,696.80. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,222. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

