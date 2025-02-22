Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Takes $38,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,309,000 after buying an additional 1,473,154 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $107,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,039.68. The trade was a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $499,498 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

