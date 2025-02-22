Ardor Price Hits $0.0723 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $72.18 million and $10.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

