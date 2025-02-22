Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Decreased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 56.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

