Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 2,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

