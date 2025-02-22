Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX): RAD Continues Rapid Growth with Expansion Order from Major National Construction Firm

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) announced on February 18, 2025, that its subsidiary, RAD, is set to experience rapid growth with a significant multiple-unit expansion order from a major national construction firm. The company will be releasing a press release titled “AITX’s RAD Continues Its Rapid Growth with Multiple Unit Expansion Order from Major National Construction Firm” to provide further details on this development.

This information was brought to light in a Form 8-K filing submitted by Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1, outlines the advancements in RAD’s expansion efforts with a substantial order from a key player in the construction industry.

As per the filing, the data included in this Form 8-K report, particularly regarding Item 8.01 and the associated press release in Exhibit 99.1, is being presented in accordance with Item 8.01 of Form 8-K. However, it is important to note that this information should not be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or be subject to the liabilities stated in that section, nor should it be deemed as incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act. The report clarifies that this Form 8-K, inclusive of Exhibit 99.1, does not signify an admission regarding the materiality of the enclosed information.

Additionally, the filing indicates an attachment of Exhibit 104, covering the Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document. This exhibit is included to enhance the accessibility of financial data for stakeholders in a more user-friendly format.

The form concludes with the required signatures, confirming the veracity and validity of the report on behalf of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc., with Steven Reinharz, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, signing off on the document.

Investors and industry observers are expected to follow the developments closely as AITX’s RAD division’s expansion into the construction sector signals a notable stride in its growth trajectory. The recent order from a major national construction firm underscores the company’s growing prominence and market penetration within the industry.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

