Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX): RAD Continues Rapid Growth with Expansion Order from Major National Construction Firm

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) announced on February 18, 2025, that its subsidiary, RAD, is set to experience rapid growth with a significant multiple-unit expansion order from a major national construction firm. The company will be releasing a press release titled “AITX’s RAD Continues Its Rapid Growth with Multiple Unit Expansion Order from Major National Construction Firm” to provide further details on this development.
This information was brought to light in a Form 8-K filing submitted by Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1, outlines the advancements in RAD’s expansion efforts with a substantial order from a key player in the construction industry.
Additionally, the filing indicates an attachment of Exhibit 104, covering the Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document. This exhibit is included to enhance the accessibility of financial data for stakeholders in a more user-friendly format.
The form concludes with the required signatures, confirming the veracity and validity of the report on behalf of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc., with Steven Reinharz, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, signing off on the document.
Investors and industry observers are expected to follow the developments closely as AITX’s RAD division’s expansion into the construction sector signals a notable stride in its growth trajectory. The recent order from a major national construction firm underscores the company’s growing prominence and market penetration within the industry.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’s 8K filing here.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is Put Option Volume?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy