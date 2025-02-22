Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.62. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 21,482 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

