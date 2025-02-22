Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 20.7% – Should You Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

AOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

