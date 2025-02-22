Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – Should You Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

AOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

