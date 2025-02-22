ASD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, ASD has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $20.88 million and $1.21 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00003783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00023851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00004383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0315279 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,212,449.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

