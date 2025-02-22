Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 103,841 shares trading hands.

Asiamet Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.75.

Insider Activity at Asiamet Resources

In other news, insider Matthew Doube acquired 564,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,642.22 ($7,128.52). Insiders own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

