Ativo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,914 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,894,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,416,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 929,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,426,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
