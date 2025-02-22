Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 4,066 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

USTB opened at $50.46 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.