Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 4,066 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
USTB opened at $50.46 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.