Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $66.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

