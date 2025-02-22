Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,381,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 331,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 594,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after buying an additional 233,068 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 258.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 163,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,421,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $31.75.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

