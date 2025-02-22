Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.48% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEIV opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.