Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 16,286 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

