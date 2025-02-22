Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 10,180 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $902.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

