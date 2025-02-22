Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Shares Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 80,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 201,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 16.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

