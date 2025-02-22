Autoliv, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Autoliv has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. 860,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,128. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

