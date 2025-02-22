Automotive Stocks To Follow Today – February 21st

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, QUALCOMM, and Carvana are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of equity ownership in companies that manufacture and sell vehicles, automotive components, and related products. They include car manufacturers, aftermarket parts suppliers, vehicle retailers, and other companies involved in the automotive industry. These stocks represent an opportunity for investors to participate in the financial gains and losses of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.70. 75,700,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,924,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $11.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,860,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,951,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 168.24, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,905,316. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.97. 4,199,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,525,126. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average is $165.67.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

CVNA traded down $17.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,757. Carvana has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.23 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

