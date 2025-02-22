AvocadoCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for about $1,466.89 or 0.01517827 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $197,728.87 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

