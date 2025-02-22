Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.64.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.84. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Creative Planning grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 65.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.