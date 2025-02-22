Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $71.10, with a volume of 1320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

