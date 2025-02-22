Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New $146,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $102.88 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $486.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

