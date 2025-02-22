Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BK opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

