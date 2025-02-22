Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.34. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

Insider Activity

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,246.90. This represents a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Stories

