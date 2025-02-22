Bell Bank Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

