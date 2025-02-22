Bell Bank Buys New Stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Bell Bank owned 0.19% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCMB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

