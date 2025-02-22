Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,606,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,816,000 after buying an additional 236,524 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,191 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $89.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

