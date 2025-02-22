Best Chinese Stocks To Consider – February 22nd

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, and Mettler-Toledo International are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $36.43 on Friday, hitting $385.35. 1,079,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.37. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $90.76. 2,961,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,505. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $17.47 on Friday, hitting $1,285.67. 129,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,285.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,333.50. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,142.91 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

