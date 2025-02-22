Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Price Tops $180.07 on Exchanges

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Binance Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $4.41 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $180.07 or 0.00186436 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,393.97 or 0.99802701 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95,970.77 or 0.99364535 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL’s launch date was September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 7,477,982 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 7,477,842.65883742. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 177.74273291 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8,221,343.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

