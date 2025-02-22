Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Sells $44,632.20 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $44,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,233.82. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bioventus Price Performance

NYSE BVS opened at $10.01 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $812.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

