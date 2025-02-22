Bitcoin Latinum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

