BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Position Cut by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 2.24% of BK Technologies worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in BK Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 64,342.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BK Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.22. BK Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of BK Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Charles T. Lanktree sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,215. This trade represents a 64.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

