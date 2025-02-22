BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Oppenheimer

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

BKSY stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. BlackSky Technology has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

In other news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $59,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,622.95. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $84,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,296.35. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $245,866. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Mithril II GP LP acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,116,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

