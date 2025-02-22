Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

