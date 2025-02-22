Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) traded down 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 600,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 274,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

