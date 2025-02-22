BNB Price Down 0.7% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. BNB has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for $655.15 or 0.00678464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 142,476,682 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 142,476,708.96. The last known price of BNB is 656.18658103 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2372 active market(s) with $1,992,727,880.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.