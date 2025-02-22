Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Reduced by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Booking by 66.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,903.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4,551.96.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.60%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 207.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 price objective (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

