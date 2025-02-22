Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.60%. Booking updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 215.170-215.170 EPS.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,903.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4,551.96. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

