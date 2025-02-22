Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $684,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in RTX were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of RTX by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in RTX by 6.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RTX opened at $123.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

