Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 581 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.59 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.