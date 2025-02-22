Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 70 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $667.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.