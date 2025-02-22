Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $98.07 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.19%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

